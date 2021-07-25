Ghana ranked number 1 African country with fastest fixed broadband internet speed

Ghana has been ranked the number one African country with the fastest fixed broadband internet speed

According to a Speedtest Global Index for the top ten fixed broadband categories in the first quarter of 2021, South Africa, Madagascar, Egypt, Senegal, Seychelles, Morocco, Congo and Burkina Faso were ranked behind the West African country.



Additionally, Ghana was ranked 79th in the world for the Speedtest Global Index with a speed of 53.28 Mbps, which was the fastest in Africa.



South Africa was however placed 85th in the world rankings and 2nd in Africa.

Northern Africa’s Egypt was ranked 91st in the world rankings and 3rd in Africa with speeds of 47.32 Mbps and 42.42 Mbps.



The Speedtest Global Index in its report measured the internet speed of about 180 countries.