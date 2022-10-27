Ghana ranks 10th among top 10 strongest economies in Africa – Report

Ghana's flag

Among the top 10 strongest economies in Africa, Ghana stood at the 10th position with a per capita income standing at $2,303.290.

The weekly market report by Young Investors Network and NIMED Capital as of October 21, 2022 showed that the country’s GDP is $73.894 billion.



Nigeria was first on the list with a per capita income of $2,344.688 and nominal GDP of $510.588 billion.



Ghana was followed closely by Tanzania at 9th position with a per capita income of $1,260.065 and nominal GDP of $77.506.



Ghana’s stock market index stood at $2,365.89 while Nigeria has $44,681.25.



The other countries on the list were Egypt, South Africa, Algeria Morocco, Angola, Kenya, and Ethiopia.



On the forex market, the CEDI/USD pair dropped 16.92% or 1.8138 pesewas to GH¢12.5307 week-on-week

The CEDI/POUND pair fell 17.44% or 2.0928 pesewas to GH¢14.0914 week-on-week.



