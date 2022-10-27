1
Menu
Business

Ghana ranks 10th among top 10 strongest economies in Africa – Report

Flag Ghana 97 Ghana's flag

Thu, 27 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Among the top 10 strongest economies in Africa, Ghana stood at the 10th position with a per capita income standing at $2,303.290.

The weekly market report by Young Investors Network and NIMED Capital as of October 21, 2022 showed that the country’s GDP is $73.894 billion.

Nigeria was first on the list with a per capita income of $2,344.688 and nominal GDP of $510.588 billion.

Ghana was followed closely by Tanzania at 9th position with a per capita income of $1,260.065 and nominal GDP of $77.506.

Ghana’s stock market index stood at $2,365.89 while Nigeria has $44,681.25.

The other countries on the list were Egypt, South Africa, Algeria Morocco, Angola, Kenya, and Ethiopia.

On the forex market, the CEDI/USD pair dropped 16.92% or 1.8138 pesewas to GH¢12.5307 week-on-week

The CEDI/POUND pair fell 17.44% or 2.0928 pesewas to GH¢14.0914 week-on-week.

Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:





SSD/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
MPs had 'well-crafted agenda to collapse the regime' - NPP group
Gabby breaks silence on 'Ken Must Go' saga
Ofori-Atta to conclude IMF negotiations, present Budget before ‘removal’ – Official
Bagbin and Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu trade words after Adwoa Safo ruling
NPP MPs demand removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife
Bawumia suffering at Jubilee House, he is being disrespected by Akans – Captain Smart alleges
Bloody scene as man is shot, car set ablaze in Dzorwulu suburb
Were You A Wizard For Threatening Anti-mahama Protest In 2014 Captain Smart Asks Okyenhene
Bridget Otoo reacts to 'MoMo lady' jailed for wrongly transferring GH¢30,000 to account
Related Articles: