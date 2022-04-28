1
Ghana ready for next phase of digitalization - Bawumia tells former UK Prime Minister

Vice President Bawumia PhD Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Thu, 28 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bawumia welcomes Tony Blair at Jubilee House

Local tech firms, businesses to benefit from govt's digitalization agenda

Bawumia discusses opportunities for leveraging Ghana's leadership role in digitalization in Africa, Tony Blair

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has said Ghana is ready to move to the next phase of digitalization.

According to him, government is poised to use data analytics and artificial intelligence to provide solutions for Ghanaians and businesses.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said this when he received the former UK Prime Minister, Tony Blair and his team from Institute for Global Change and Oracle Technologies at the Jubilee House on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, the vice president noted that the meeting was to discuss the opportunities for leveraging Ghana's leadership role in digitalization on the African continent.

It was also to see how Ghanaians, businesses and local tech firms will benefit from the digitalization agenda.

"Yesterday, I received at Jubilee House, a team from @InstituteGC & @Oracle Technologies led by Tony Blair, to discuss opportunities for leveraging Ghana’s leadership role in digitalization on the African continent to maximize benefits for citizens, local tech firms & businesses," Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said in a tweet.

"I noted that Ghana is now set to move on to the next phase of digitalization with our commitment to build on the current digital platforms and use data analytics and artificial intelligence to provide life-impacting solutions for the ordinary Ghanaian," it added.

