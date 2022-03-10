1
Ghana ready to be used as entry point for Emirati businesses – Trade Minister woos investors

Alan Kyerematen Minister Of Trade And Industry1212121.jpeg Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen

Thu, 10 Mar 2022

Ghana participates at Dubai EXPO 2020

Trade Minister woos investors

Ghana has robust systems to protect investments – Government to investors

Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen has assured investors that Ghana is poised to be used as an entry point for Emirati businesses seeking to invest in the country.

According to him, despite the adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the UAE remains of great value to Ghana with trade activity averaging about US$1.7 billion between 2011 and 2019.

Speaking at the Ghana Business Forum at the ongoing Dubai EXPO 2020, Alan Kyerematen outlined that Ghana’s total trade value stands at about US$2 billion with a solid balance of trade surplus in recent years.

“Ghana is seeking to advance cooperation and support with the UAE in strategic investments needed to harness the vast resources for industrial transformation as well as boost trade and investment.”

“This platform will not only enhance partnership between Ghana and UAE, but will enable us to share experiences, as well as exchange information on priority sectors, special initiatives, and opportunities readily available for investments by our respective private sector operators”, Alan Kyerematen added.

The trade minister further assured investors that the Government of Ghana is hinged on leveraging on its transformative flagship programmes to propel growth.

He believes that these initiatives, which include, the One-District-One-Factory initiative, Planting for Food and Jobs programme, will position Ghana to become a key manufacturing hub in Africa.

“We are empowering our private sector to focus on selected value chains including Industrial Starch, Textiles & Garments, Pharmaceuticals, Cashew, Horticultural Products, Fish & Fishery Products, Cocoa, Automobiles and Vehicles, Industrial Salt, Integrated Aluminum and Bauxite, among others. These are products Ghana and UAE are currently engaged in trading,” Alan Kyerematen said.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s participation in the Dubai EXPO 2020 is expected to showcase the country's investment potential and woo investors to buy into key sectors of Ghana’s economy.

