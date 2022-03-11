Ghana records consistent Balance of Trade Surplus despite COVID - Alan Kyerematen

Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen

Ghana participates at Dubai EXPO 2020

Trade Minister woos investors



Ghana has systems to protect investments - Akufo-Addo



Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen has addressed participants at the ongoing Ghana Business Forum at the Dubai EXPO.



According to him, the forum has become necessary for both Ghana and United Arab Emirates to advance cooperation in strategic investments needed to harness vast resources for industrial transformation and to boost trade and investment among our two countries.



According to him, the platform will not only enhance the partnership between Ghana and UAE, but will enable participants to share experiences, as well as exchange information on priority sectors, special initiatives, and opportunities readily available for investments by our respective private sector operators.



In his address, he said “the United Arab Emirates has emerged as one of Ghana’s major trading partners with the value of trade averaging over $1.7 billion between 2011 to 2019. Trade continues to be strong even with disruptions from the COVID-19 Pandemic where total trade stood at over $2 billion with Ghana consistently recording Balance of Trade Surplus over the past 10 years”

Mr. Kyerematen is optimistic that Ghana can be used as the strategic entry point for Emirati Businesses with the coming into force of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement and effective implementation of other preferential trade agreements such as the Ghana-EU Economic Partnership Agreement, and Ghana-UK Trade Partnership Agreement.



This, the minister added will ensure that our citizens will enjoy the mutual benefits that are likely to emerge from our close economic cooperation.



Touching further, the Trade Minister minister intimated that, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, has further increased the opportunity for enhancing the productive capacity of Ghana's private sector through strategic partnerships with foreign counterparts.



“The disruption of global supply chains caused by the pandemic has therefore reinforced the necessity for closer collaboration, so that we can boost our mutual self-sufficiency, strengthen our local economies, and reduce our dependence on the production of critical goods by companies operating from outside Ghana.”



“It is against this background that Ghana has since 2017 focused attention on laying a strong foundation for economic transformation by restoring macroeconomic stability, stimulating the private sector through business regulatory reforms, and restructuring the financial sector to ensure easy access to finance.



“We also embarked on ambitious and transformative flagship programmes such as the One District One Factory (1D1F) Initiative, and Planting for Food and Jobs programme aimed at repositioning the country to become the Manufacturing Hub for Africa” Alan Kyerematen addressed participants.

The Trade Minister also informed investors Ghana is empowering its private sector to focus on selected value chains including Industrial Starch, Textiles & Garments, Pharmaceuticals, Cashew, Horticultural Products, Fish & Fishery Products, Cocoa, Automobiles & Vehicles, Industrial Salt, and integrated aluminium and bauxite, among others.



He adds that the ongoing Business Forum and Ghana’s participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai, will boost the already strong bond of economic cooperation through strategic partnerships among our private sectors.



He, therefore, seized the opportunity to invite UAE investors to take advantage of the emerging opportunities offered by Ghana in strategic areas.



“The Ministry of Trade and Industry is looking forward to working with its counterpart in UAE through the establishment of a new strategic framework, Ghana-Emirati Business Council, which seeks to significantly boost cooperation in Trade, Finance, and Investments” Alan Kyerematen concluded.