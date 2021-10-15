Ghana records significant increase in international passenger arrivals for Q2 2021

Kotoka International Airport’s Terminal 3

• International passenger arrivals rose in Q2 2021

• Arrivals rose to 131,905 as compared to 4,583 recorded in 2021



• This is attributed to gradual easing of economies



The Bank of Ghana has revealed international passenger arrivals into Ghana increased significantly in the second quarter of 2021.



The central bank’s data on Economic Activity for the period showed international passenger arrival rose to 131,905 as compared to 4,583 recorded in 2021.



Per the report, international passenger arrivals during the second quarter of 2021 went up by 33.3% compared with 98,950 visitors recorded in the first quarter of this year.

According to the central bank, the sharp year-on-year increase in tourist arrivals was due to the easing of coronavirus travel restrictions over the review period.



Touching on economic activity at the country’s two major harbours, namely; Tema and Takoradi, the central bank data recorded a relative improvement during the second quarter of 2021.



Overall, container traffic for exports and imports rose up by 36.5% to 199,670.



The Bank of Ghana said the economic improvement in port activity can be attributed to a gradual pick-up in international trade following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions during the second quarter of 2021.