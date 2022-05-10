Ghana remains committed to West African Gas Pipeline Project - Energy Minister

Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has reiterated Ghana’s continued commitment to the West African Gas Pipeline Project (WAGPP).

According to him, this commitment has been demonstrated in Ghana’s funding of the approximately US$200 million Takoradi-Tema Interconnection Project.



Addressing a Committee of Minister’s meeting on the project in Abuja on Tuesday, Dr. Prempeh who is the chairman of the committee said the WAGP is a regional asset and has been a significant contributor to the stability of power supply in our beneficiary countries over the last few years.



He, therefore, said the appropriateness of plans to extend the pipeline further along the West African Coast up to Morocco cannot be overemphasized.



This, he added is to allow for the supply of natural gas to countries along the pipeline route, as well as those in-land.



Ghana's Energy Minister also reminded his colleague Ministers that efforts must be made to enhance the operational efficiency of the pipeline and strengthen the regulatory authority to perform its role.

He however underscored the importance of an anticipated context for the multiplicity of shippers on the pipeline which he believes could increase the complexity of regulation.



“The other critical issue is the proposal to the ECOWAS Commission regarding the establishment of WAGPA properly as an ECOWAS institution. Although the feedback on this proposal is yet to be received, it needs to be emphasized that the response of the ECOWAS Commission is key in realizing the envisaged future of the pipeline as infrastructure under the umbrella of ECOWAS,” Dr Opoku Prempeh said.



The Energy Minister said a properly functioning WAGP system is crucial for the gas supply mix of Ghana and the Government of Ghana will continue to be relentless in protecting this asset.



Dr Prempeh also announced that the Government of Ghana is considering the integration of the WAGP to other gas supply sources, currently under development to ensure the energy security of the country.