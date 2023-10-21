Ghana requires industrial approach to deal with challenges of waste management

File photo of a waste dump

Source: GNA

Nana-Osei Mainoo, the Founder of Finance and Industrial Machinery Africa (FIMA), an international advisory firm, says for Ghana to deal decisively with its waste management challenges, it must adopt industrial approach solutions.

That required deploying heavy-duty waste collection vehicles with innovative technology across the major cities and towns in the country, he noted.



It was also imperative for the Government and other private enterprises to invest financial capital in waste machinery and human resources for training personnel to collect the deluge of garbage within the communities.



Nana-Osei Mainoo stated that FIMA and its German parter, FAUN, were ready to support Ghanaian waste management companies financially to acquire innovative waste collection vehicles.



He announced this at the 11th edition of the West African Clean Energy and Environment Trade Fair and Conference (WACEE23) in Accra, where FIMA and FAUN introduced their flagship product, the “Rotopress” to the West African market.



The Rotopress is a unique vehicle for the collection of municipal, commercial and household waste.

With the appropriate lift, the vehicle could empty all containers, from 60-litre bins to large 1,100-litre bins.



It is ideal for the removal of organic waste, which is immediately homogenised and compacted in the rotary drum.



The vehicle requires low maintenance cost, high payload, agile due to short overhang, and environmentally friendly with optimum axle load distribution.



It has perfect leak-tightness and residue-free emptying rotational drum, with highly aqueous waste fractions.



Interacting with the media, Nana-Ose Mainoo said it had supplied 30 of the waste vehicles to Jospong Group of Companies (Zoomlion) so far.

Mr Lucas Dorr, a representative of FAUN, said the vehicles had been in existence for 170 years.



Dr Joyce Aryee, a former minister of state and chair of Appiatse Support Fund Committee, who cut the tape to officially outdoor the vehicle, encouraged metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies to acquire them to manage their waste effectively.



The audience had a first-hand demonstration of the use of the vehicle.