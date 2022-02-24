Ghana restores image in fight against money laundering in West Africa

CEO of the Financial Intelligence Centre, Kwaku Dua

FIC assures of Ghana’s safety from money laundering activities

Ghana exists global list of money laundering regimes



Global anti-money laundering bodies lauds Ghana’s effort in the money laundering fight



Chief Executive of the Financial Intelligence Centre, Kwaku Dua, has stated that Ghana has regained its position as an example to its peers in West Africa in the fight against money laundering.



According to him, the country was among the first countries in the subregion to submit itself to the mutual evaluation around 2016 leading to the discovery of the deficits in its Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter-Terrorist Financing (CTF) regimes.



He also mentioned that government has aided the FIC to collaborate with the relevant bodies to devise means to deal with the menace.



Mr. Dua said part of these measures includes the operationalization of the Beneficiary Ownership Register by the Registrar General's Department and the setting up of a secretariat to coordinate the activities of non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

These initiatives, according to him, has strengthened Ghana’s AML/CIF regimes.



He made these statements in Accra during the 36th GIABA Technical Commission/Plenary and the 24th GIABA Ministerial Committee (GMC) meetings in Accra.



The FIC boss has pledged to work with the relevant stakeholders to reduce and eliminate the illicit flow of money for illegal activities into the country.



However, Ghana had in the previous year been removed from the global list of countries with strategic deficiencies in their anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorists financing (CTF) regimes.



At the just-ended regional workshop on AML and CTF in Accra, the Inter-Governmental Action Group Against Money Laundering (GIABA), the global watchdog on Money Laundering (ML) and Terrorist Financing (TF) – the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) –, lauded Ghana’s efforts and commitment to the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing. They have however urged other West African countries to follow Ghana’s steps.