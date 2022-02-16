Ghana’s Africa World Airlines is top-ranked international carrier in Nigeria

An Africa World Airlines jet

Source: GNA

Ghanaian-owned airline, Africa World Airlines (AWA), has emerged the first of top five international carriers in neighbouring Nigeria.

Independent research conducted by organisers of Jabamah Travel Awards listed AWA as the best followed by Turkish Airline, Germany’s Lufthansa, Nigeria’s Air Peace and British Airways.



This ranking was based on the 2021 executive summary of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on international and domestic airlines that operated from the country in the year 2021.



The NCAA document obtained by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said out of 27 international airlines that operated in Nigeria in 2021, AWA operated a total of 1,141 flights using an Embraer E145, had 35 per cent flight delay with no baggage lost and no unresolved passenger complaints out of 90,574 passengers it carried.



Togbe Afede XIV, Chairman of AWA, in an interview with the GNA, said the latest ranking of the West Africa’s preferred domestic airline was a combination of efforts of a productive and hardworking team as well as the recognition from patrons of their services.



The Agbogbomefia of Asogli said AWA had the vision and mission to be the leading airline in Africa, delivering a world class service and connecting Africa to the world through the most efficient, safe and reliable air transport service and that the ranking would challenge them to be more determined in achieving that.

“Management and staff are committed to our services to our priceless passengers. Winning an award is actually a challenge thrown in advance for better performance. We’re committed to improving upon our services and that includes minimising delays.”



“Holding all other things constant, we hope to improve on departure and arrival time, enhance on safety and meeting customers' needs on departure, onboard and arrival,” Togbe Afede XIV added.



Africa World Airlines, a privately held airline founded by Togbe Afede XIV and incorporated on November 15, 2010 embarked on its first revenue flight on September 21, 2012.



It flies to domestic and regional locations along the West Africa’s coast.