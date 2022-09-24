0
Ghana’s Energy Minister partakes in Houston Africa Energy Summit

Matthew Opoku Prempeh NAPO 1212122 Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Sat, 24 Sep 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has taken part in the maiden edition of the Houston Africa Energy Summit.

The summit welcomes Heads of State, Ministers and Senior Executives of international oil and gas companies.

At a round-table discussion Friday, September 23, 2022, the Minister remarked that “Africans are yet to enjoy the benefits of their oil and gas resources. Therefore as leaders, we are going to mindfully engage in cleaner ways of exploiting the hydrocarbons, with assistance from carbon capture technologies”.

He told the gathering that, the energy transition conversation presents enormous opportunities to investors within Africa’s energy value chain especially as Africa aims to embark on a rigorous gas monetization drive.

Read his statement below:

Yesterday, at the official opening of the inaugural Houston Africa Energy Summit, I joined Heads of States, colleague Ministers and Senior Executives of international oil and gas companies for a round-table discussion at the Julia Ideson Library in Houston.

Hosted by Mayor Sylvester Turner, discussions explored Africa’s hydrocarbon industry exploration and expansion, the challenges of African countries securing funding and investment and what African countries can do to attract big oil and gas companies to exploit resources for mutual benefit. We also looked at renewable power generation and various innovations including carbon capture and storage, all within the overarching context of the current energy transition.

During discussions on decarbonization, I remarked that Africans are yet to enjoy the benefits of their oil and gas resources. Therefore as leaders, we are going to mindfully engage in cleaner ways of exploiting the hydrocarbons, with assistance from carbon capture technologies.

I also told the gathering that, the energy transition conversation presents enormous opportunities to investors within Africa’s energy value chain especially as we aim to embark on a rigorous gas monetization drive. I narrowed this to Ghana’s current quest to see investors come and invest in E&P acreages and farm-in opportunities as well as the numerous opportunities in our power sector.

As African energy decision makers, I am hopeful that we shall all, in the interest of our respective citizens, derive maximum economic benefits from our God-given resources.

Source: mynewsgh.com
