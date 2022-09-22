Ghana's GDP likely to hit double-digit if private sector is supported - ADI

Ghana's economy expanded by 4.8% in the second quarter of 2022

Source: Ruth Aboagye, Contributor

Ghana's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is most likely to hit a double-digit in the next couple of years if the private sector is given the needed financial support.

According to the Alliance for Development and Industrialization (ADI), "the country's GDP is poised to record double-digit if industries are given long term affordable credit facility which would enable them to expand their productions for export.



The latest figures released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) depict that the economy expanded by 4.8 percent of GDP. However, the manufacturing sector recorded a GDP growth of 8.8 percent by the year's second quarter.



This means that the government's industrial policy has begun yielding the optimum results, and if the needed support is given to the private sector, the country will soon achieve a double-digit GDP; this was contained in a statement issued in Accra and signed by Richard Danso, the president of ADI.



According to the ADI, Ghana is most likely to recoup about US3 billion through import substitution in the wake of the speeding depreciation of the country's currency, the cedi.



The cedi started its free fall at the beginning of this year, almost depleting the country's Gross International Reserves.

But, according to the Alliance for Development and Industrialization (ADI), the depreciation of the cedi has positioned the country to be self-dependent and a good destination for export.



"What we need to do now as a country is to position ourselves and produce more to support the country and the continent as a whole", it said.



"Now that importation has now become unattractive, the financial institution should begin to look into supporting import substitution", it said.



According to the ADI, this would help support the country's balance of payment and stabilize the cedi.