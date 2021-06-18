Ghana’s High Commissioner to Australia to introduce Bartercard as an innovation to businesses in Ghana, Africa

Mr. Roger Kubi, Chairman-ABX, Director Raj Pathak, H. E. Dr. Joseph Agoe and Director Tony Wiese

Source: BarterCard

From 29 to 30 April 2021, the High Commissioner, H. E. Dr. Joseph Agoe had

deliberations with Tony Wiese and Raj Pathak, Directors of Bartercard Australia, based in Gold Coast, in the State of Queensland. The talks centred on avenues of collaboration with the West African Business Community using Ghana as the Gateway and taking advantage of the many opportunities that the AfCFTA presents.



The Bartercard system, mirroring the age-old system of barter where people



traded goods and services without cash, is a world-leading, innovative trade



exchange system which allows its several members in Australia and New



Zealand to benefit from the cashless economy of bartering. Thus, users of

Bartercard could trade in goods and services without having to worry about



having cash.



Established on 8th February 1991, Bartercard Australia has been in existence



for 30 years and has become the world’s largest trade exchange using the



timeless cashless barter system of trading goods and services. It is mobile

friendly, easy to set up and very convenient and financially rewarding.



Bartercard has a flexible, secure, and fully accountable way for businesses to trade their goods and services with businesses in their localities and all around the world.



The meeting in Gold Coast followed the introduction of the Bartercard



Company by Mr Roger Kubi, Director for Bartercard Africa, earlier in the year.



Bartercard is seeking to work in partnership with Ghanaian and African Small

and Medium Size Enterprises (SMEs), to fill the financing deficit and eventually incorporate Bartercard into the Pan Africa Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) which is the official payment platform of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).



Having personally met with the Bartercard team and taken through how the



system works the High Commissioner is convinced that this innovation in online business will be a game changer for Ghanaian and African businesses.



According to Dr. Joseph Agoe, implementing Bartercard in Ghana and Africa



will boost economic activity tremendously.

Bartercard Australia, is ready to make inroads into the Ghanaian, West Africa and indeed the African markets to collaborate with all interested parties.