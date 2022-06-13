Ghana’s Tech-verse is ready for U.S. partnership – CEO of TechGulf

TechGulf is a technology company based in San Francisco, CA, and Accra, Ghana

Source: SPONSORED

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of technology solutions firm, TechGulf and Chairman for the IT committee of the America Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM), Mr Franklin Asare says Ghana’s technology ecosystem is ready to partner with the private sector tech organizations from the United States.

Mr Asare was speaking during a meeting with the Deputy Assistant Secretary for African Affairs at the U.S. Department of State, Ms Akunna Cook last Wednesday.



According to Mr Asare, Ghana’s tech ecosystem has over the years seen massive adoption of digital innovations, one that makes it a preferred destination for tech businesses around the world and as such, partnering with tech companies from the U.S will only go a long way to boost technological ties between the two countries.



“As everything becomes increasingly interconnected, the way we conduct business, work and play is radically changing. More than anything else, and as societies are now emerging into the era of technology and innovation, Ghana is positioned to partner and build lasting relationships particular in this domain.



“Already, we have a tech ecosystem that is the envy of many on the continent. That is why we are willing to open our doors to tech companies from the U.S to partner with local Ghanaian tech companies in the spirit of developing the tech sectors of both countries,” he said.



Despite emerging from a global pandemic and markets still in the process of recovery, the COVID-19 pandemic era was a landmark era for tech startups in Ghana. This era saw a lot of startups employ innovative means of doing business while allowing staff to work from home in respect to social distancing protocols.

Though Ghana is identified as an adopter of fourth industrial revolution technologies instead of a net producer, there is potential for the country to become more involved in the primary business of developing its own tech solutions.



These factors, according to Mr. Asare, form the foundation for a market with new and exciting opportunities waiting to be tapped by companies from advanced countries like the U.S.



Ms Cook emphasized that U.S firms have a role to play in developing opportunities in Ghana’s tech ecosystem and that digital transformation in Africa demands individuals passionate about creative industries and digital innovation. She underscored the importance of connectivity, capacity and skills building, and creating an enabling environment for the digital economy.



TechGulf is a technology company based in San Francisco, CA, and Accra, Ghana, with a mandate to provide stable and secure data storage hardware and services across Africa and the strategic partner of Overland Tandberg. Overland-Tandberg is a developer and manufacturer of hybrid cloud IT infrastructure and data protection solutions, and the largest privately held Black-owned global technology company in the United States.



Also present at the meeting was the U.S. Embassy Economic Section Chief, Stephanie Hutchison; Economic Officer, Gunner Hamyln; Head of Operations of the Accra Digital Center, David Ofori; Head of Sales and Marketing at TechGulf, Priscilla Okai; and IT Infrastructure Consultant at TechGulf, David Indome.