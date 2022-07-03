Ghana's ambassador to Russia lauds Yango’s contribution to domestic ride-hailing sector

Yango is one of the most patronized ride-hailing services

Source: GNA

Dr Lesley Opoku-Ware, Ghana’s ambassador to Russia, and career diplomat, has applauded ride-hailing services provider Yango for its significant contribution to the country’s digital transport system.

In her recent interaction with Mr Anton Zykov, Director for International Policy and Government Relations of Yango, Ambassador Opoku-Ware commended Yango for its investments in Ghana, including the recent launch of the service in her native Kumasi.



The meeting further explored other possible areas of cooperation with Yango which included postal delivery, haulage services, and the introduction of electric cars among others.



She emphasized the importance of technology and in particular, the artificial intelligence module.



“I am convinced that we can go further in our collaboration with Yango, Ghana among other African countries, which has the relatively advanced digital infrastructure and a youthful population,” she indicated.



Dr Opoku-Ware also commended Yango on the digitalization of tax collections which had enabled the informal sector to be covered and thus helped in the widening of the tax net.

After taking a test ride, the Ambassador expressed satisfaction with the Yango self-driving car's innovative tech which is already used for robotaxi and autonomous delivery services.



Dr Lesley Opoku-Ware assumed duty in Russia in 2017 and has concurrent accreditation to other countries like Belarus, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Moldova.



Following its successful operations in Accra, the company looks set to expand to other parts of the country targeting the Ashanti regional capital which has a population of nearly four million and an ever-growing need for transport services.



Yango app incorporates artificial intelligence that allows the driver, regardless of his geographical position, to select the shortest route.



The app also includes an SOS feature that reassures the customer about safety whilst every driver is rated to offer the best service to users of the service.