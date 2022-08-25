Ghana’s annual inflation rate measured at 77% for July 2022 – Steve Hanke

Prof. Steve Hanke

A Professor of Applied Economics at Johns Hopkins University, Professor Steve H. Hanke, has pegged Ghana’s inflation at 77% for the month of July.

This is a huge jump from the 31.7% rate announced by the Ghana Statistical Service.



Hanke’s rates are compiled using PPP from free and black-market exchange rate data.



The Professor’s dashboard recorded the inflation of 18 countries with Zimbabwe coming top with a rate of 479%, the highest rate on the African continent.



The data was shared on Steve Hanke’s Twitter page on August 24, 2022.



However, Government statistician Prof. Kobina Annim told journalists on August 10, 2022, that “we composed this from two perspectives, the food, and non-food inflation and from a domestic and imported perspective. From the food and non-food inflation we recorded food inflation of 32.3% and 31.3% for non-food inflation.”

“From the domestic perspective, we recorded 29.2% and imported inflation of 31.3%.”



This has been attributed to the increasing depreciation of the cedi which has led to the increase in the cost of imports.



Imported goods such as cooking oil and gasoline due to the war in Ukraine, dollar strength, and extreme weather caused a rise in the inflation rate from 29.8 percent in June.





