Ghana’s current inflation rate is fiction and way off – Prof. Hanke debunks GSS rate

Prof. Steve Hanke, renowned international economist at the Johns Hopkins University-USA

Professor of Applied Economics at the Johns Hopkins University-USA Steve Hanke, has debunked Ghana's current inflation rate, indicating that it is way off his estimations.

The Ghana Statistical Service on August 10 announced that the inflation rate for July climbed to an all-time high of 31.7 percent, representing a 1.9 percent increase between June and July 2022.



Government Statistician Prof. Kobina Annim speaking with journalists in Accra said, “We composed this from two perspectives, the food and non-food inflation and from a domestic and imported perspective. From the food and non-food inflation we recorded food inflation of 32.3% and 31.3% for non-food inflation.”



“From the domestic perspective we recorded 29.2% and imported inflation of 31.3%.”



But the renowned economist, in a Twitter reaction described the current inflation rate for Ghana as fiction and way off as it is supposed to be 61.17%/year per his calculations.



“In Ghana, the official inflation rate has surged to a 19-year high of 31.70%/yr. That's FICTION. WAY OFF. Today, I accurately measure inflation in Ghana at a sky-high 61.17%/yr, ~1.9x the phony official rate,” he wrote.





It would not be the first time Professor Steve Hanke has painted a gloomy picture of Ghana’s economic indicators.



The 79-year-old economist has on numerous occasions described Ghana's inflation status as terrible.



He has also described the Ghanaian cedi as a ‘central bank junk currency’ - meaning its value is unreliable on both the international and domestic markets.



MA/KPE