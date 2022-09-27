0
Ghana's debt situation will require comprehensive Debt Sustainability Analysis - Finance Ministry

The Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Ghana have commenced discussions with the IMF for an economic support programme.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry, a key prerequisite for a programme is confirmation that Ghana’s debt is on a sustainable path and will require a comprehensive Debt Sustainability Analysis (DSA).

"The Government of Ghana is putting together a comprehensive post-COVID-19 economic programme which will form the basis for the IMF negotiations. The programme seeks to establish a macro-fiscal path that ensures debt sustainability and macroeconomic stability underpinned by key structural reforms and social protection," the statement explained.

It added that Government negotiations with respect to the IMF-supported programme will commence this week beginning September 26, 2022.

"We are optimistic about making progress in our discussions and Government remains committed and will continue to actively engage all stakeholders, both public and private, in a clear and transparent manner as we seek to fast-track this process," the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, Ghana is targeting an amount of US$3 billion over three years from the Fund once an agreement on a programme is reached.

Government hopes to complete negotiations by end of this year in order to receive the funds in the first quarter of 2023.

