Ghana’s debt-to-GDP ratio heading toward 90% - John Mahama

Former president, John Dramani Mahama, has expressed concern over Ghana’s debt-to-Gross Domestic Product ratio hitting the 90 percent mark.



According to him, some four indications from the recent data gathering exercise by the International Monetary Fund team to Ghana showed government has up to GH¢40 billion in arrears and contingent liabilities.



Speaking at a workshop organised by the Minority group in parliament on July 17, John Mahama said the official public debt stock for Ghana has reached about GH¢400 billion.



“On the back of this, it is believed that our debt to GDP ratio runs into the 90 percent region,” John Mahama said.

“Our ability to meet our debt service obligations remains tenuous with Ghana ranked as the country with the second highest likelihood of debt default in the world after El Salvador.



It is no secret that our foreign currency reserve position is extremely precarious. This leaves us vulnerable unless there is an urgent injection of additional foreign exchange inflows,” he explained.



Meanwhile, figures from the Bank of Ghana showed that the public debt stock at the end of March 2022 rose by some GH¢40.1 billion to GH¢391.9 billion.



This, in terms of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), is estimated at 78 percent, which is slightly lower than the 80.1 percent earlier recorded in December 2021.



According to the figures, the increase in the debt stock was largely attributed to the exchange rate instability and some borrowings from the domestic market.



On the monthly basis, Ghana’s public debt in the first quarter of this year [2022] rose by GH¢20.5 billion in January 2022 and subsequently GH¢19.7 billion in February 2022.

