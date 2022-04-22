1
Ghana’s debt to GDP ratio stabilizes with higher than expected GDP growth

Fri, 22 Apr 2022

Ghana's debt to GDP ratio has registered remarkable stability for the year ending 2021, alongside a higher than expected GDP growth.

There had been fears that 2021 would end with a ballooning debt to GDP ratio, but final numbers for 2021, with a growth rate of 5.4%, show a better and more positive outlook than predicted.

The World Bank forecast Ghana’s debt to GDP ratio to end 2021 at 80.1%, but it ended at 76.4% of GDP, registering relative stability, considering the continuous effects of the pandemic throughout 2020 and 2021.

The stability is good news and a massive boost to the economy, as it indicates that Ghana’s debt, rather than ballooning, as predicted by the World Bank after the COVID impact from 2020, is stabilizing.

