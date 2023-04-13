Ghana’s debt was GH¢35bn under my watch, today it is GH¢600bn – Dr Duffuor

National Democratic Congress NDC presidential hopeful, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, has touted his ability to turn Ghana’s economy around when he becomes president.

Dr Duffuor, a former minister of finance and governor of the Bank of Ghana, said that his records when he was in office speak for him.



According to him, before he left office, the inflation rate was below 9 per cent and the county’s debt level was only GH¢35 billion but today the inflation rate is over 45 per cent and the debt level is over GH¢600 billion.



“Ghana’s debt is currently about GH¢600 billion when I was leaving the Finance Ministry it was only GH¢35billion. This is frightening.



“When it comes to the economy, actions speak louder than words. My record speaks for itself and it is clear that I have the experience and vision to fix the economy within two years.



“With my leadership, we will create jobs, stabilize the economy, and ensure that our country’s development is on the right track. Inflation will drop further to below 9 per cent, within 31 months. Let’s work together towards a better future for all Ghanaians,” he told delegates of the NDC in the Northern Region in Twi, where he is on a campaign tour for the party’s presidential primaries.

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor is expected to face off with former President John Dramani Mahama and former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu in the presidential primaries of the NDC scheduled for May 13, 2023.



