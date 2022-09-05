'Ghana's economic death spiral just keeps spinning at high speed' - Prof. Hanke

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Prof. Steve Hanke

Professor of Applied Economics at the Johns Hopkins University-USA, Steve Hanke, has again given a troubling verdict on Ghana’s economy which is now seeking an IMF bailout.

This time, Prof Hanke has described the country’s challenging times in rather plain terms signalling that the economy was on high speed to an imminent ‘death’.



In a September 4 tweet, the US-based economist measured Ghana’s inflation rate at 79 percent/year, which is two times more than the announced rate of 31.7 percent rate by the Ghana Statistical Service.



By his estimations, Prof. Hanke also ranked Ghana in 7th place among 19 other countries reeling from the impact of inflationary pressures.



“On September 1, I measured Ghana's inflation at a stunning 79%/year-more than two times the official inflation rate of 32%/year. Ghana’s economic death spiral just keeps spinning at high speed,” he wrote.





Ghana is in 7th place in this week's inflation table. On Sep 1, I measured Ghana's #inflation at a stunning 79%/yr-more than 2x the official inflation rate of 32%/yr. GHA's economic death spiral just keeps spinning at high speed. pic.twitter.com/SCf3Rk2eBP — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) September 4, 2022





It would not be the first time Professor Steve Hanke has painted a gloomy picture of Ghana’s current economic woes.



The 79-year-old economist has on numerous occasions described Ghana's inflation status as terrible – often disputing official figures put out by the Ghana Statistical Service.



He has also labelled the Ghana cedi as a ‘central bank junk currency’ - simply meaning its value is unreliable on both the international and domestic markets.



