1
Menu
Business

Ghana’s economic growth to recover to long term potential from 2026 – IMF

Makola Market Makola Market Makola Market Makola Market Makola Market Makola market

Fri, 19 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The International Monetary Fund has projected that economic growth should gradually recover to its long-term potential of around 5% from 2026 onwards.

In its country report after the board approval of an economic recovery programme of $3 billion, the fund stated that growth is expected to remain subdued in the coming years, while inflation gradually returns to target.

It noted that the implementation of the IMF program should help return inflation to single digits by 2025. The current account deficit would reach around 3 percent of GDP over the medium term.

“The current crisis, the envisaged fiscal consolidation path and domestic debt restructuring, as well as the difficult external environment is expected to lower growth to around 1.5 percent in 2023.

“This assumes expansion of 6.1 percent in extractive sectors (primarily oil, gas, and gold) supported by buoyant commodity prices, and 0.7 percent in non-extractive sectors—the lowest values since the 1980s,” parts of the report read.

On the other hand, the current growth in the country’s population which currently stands at more than 2% would imply a recession in per capita terms.

“The relatively strong performance in extractive activities (about 6 percent annual growth in 2023-26) reflects the opening of large new gold mines, the ongoing recovery in small-scale gold mines, as well as the planned expansion in oil and gas production,” the report said.

SSD/DA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MP takes swipe at Alan
Akufo-Addo visits Ghanaian troops on peacekeeping operations
Sam George dares Tema High Court judge
Barker-Vormawor reacts to man remanded for insulting Akufo-Addo
Ken Agyapong accuses Annoh Dompreh of sabotaging his campaign
Meet the two Kumawu independent by-election candidates with the same name
Video of Bawumia-branded campaign pickups hits social media
Otumfuo asks British Museum to return gold items in their possession
I'm shocked at my defeat - ABA Fusieni breaks silence
Sexual harassment: Court orders registrar to take custody of vehicle in dispute
Related Articles: