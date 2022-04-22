Ghana’s economy doing better than before - Economist

Economist Dr George Domfe

An Economist and Research Fellow at the University of Ghana, Dr George Domfeh says Ghana’s economy is truly doing better than before as stated by the government.

According to him, all those who were not working and those who lost their jobs when the covid-19 pandemic came are now working, indicating that the economy was rebounding.



This was in response to a statement made by the Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah that the Ghanaian Economy was bouncing back.



The government assured the citizenry of a quicker turnaround in the economic fortunes of the country, after data showed that the economy expanded at a faster rate than projected.



It has, therefore, asked the citizenry to have faith in it as it quickened the process to ease the challenges and return life back to the days before the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.



The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, in an interview with Graphic said that last year’s growth rate of 5.4 per cent was evidence that the economy was recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic faster than initially anticipated.



Mr Nkrumah said the government was now fast-tracking the implementation of strategic measures to build on last year’s growth and guide the economy out of the current challenges for the benefit of the citizenry.

He mentioned stronger collaboration with the private sector, prudent management of resources and a reduction in non-core spending as some of the initiatives being implemented by the government to restore the economy to stability and growth.



He was speaking after data had shown that economic growth for 2021 had beaten the forecasts.



Data from the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) indicates that the economy expanded by 5.4 per cent last year as a result of strong growth in the third and the fourth quarters, as well as bullish recoveries in the agricultural and the services sectors.



Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Dr George Domfeh said that Ghana was 11th on the list of countries whose economy were doing better after the pandemic.



“The Ghana Statistical Service has stated that the economy was now growing at 5.4 per cent which makes Ghana the 11th leading or highest growing economy in the world today.



"It means that in the whole world, countries that are doing better than Ghana are only 10 and it means that Ghana is really doing well because when we say leading economies that are growing, Ghana is part and it does not mean that there will not be hikes in prices of goods and commodities,” he said.