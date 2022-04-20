Ghana’s economy grew at the fastest rate in two years for 2021 – GSS

Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim, Government Statistician

GSS releases PPI for March 2022

COVID-19 disrupts emerging economies



IMF revises Ghana’s growth rate to 5.2% of GDP for 2022



The Ghana Statistical Service has said Ghana’s economy in 2021 grew at the fastest rate in two years in the fourth quarter of the period.



According to Government Statistician, Professor Kobina Annim, the growth rate, in terms of Gross Domestic Product for the period was 5.4 percent.

Speaking with journalists in Accra on Wednesday, April 20, the GSS said the development beat earlier projections made by the Finance Ministry [4.4 percent] the Presidency [5.3 percent] and the International Monetary Fund’s [4.2 percent].



The GSS also said the country’s economy expanded by 7 percent in last three months of 2020, compared to a revised expansion of 6.5 percent in 2021.



Meanwhile, the current growth rate figures released by the GSS exceed the 4 percent median prediction of some six economists in an earlier survey conducted by Bloomberg.