0
Menu
Business

Ghana’s economy grew at the fastest rate in two years for 2021 – GSS

Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim GSS11212.jpeg Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim, Government Statistician

Wed, 20 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GSS releases PPI for March 2022

COVID-19 disrupts emerging economies

IMF revises Ghana’s growth rate to 5.2% of GDP for 2022

The Ghana Statistical Service has said Ghana’s economy in 2021 grew at the fastest rate in two years in the fourth quarter of the period.

According to Government Statistician, Professor Kobina Annim, the growth rate, in terms of Gross Domestic Product for the period was 5.4 percent.

Speaking with journalists in Accra on Wednesday, April 20, the GSS said the development beat earlier projections made by the Finance Ministry [4.4 percent] the Presidency [5.3 percent] and the International Monetary Fund’s [4.2 percent].

The GSS also said the country’s economy expanded by 7 percent in last three months of 2020, compared to a revised expansion of 6.5 percent in 2021.

Meanwhile, the current growth rate figures released by the GSS exceed the 4 percent median prediction of some six economists in an earlier survey conducted by Bloomberg.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Godfred Dame too good for NDC’s lawyers - Soprano
Akufo-Addo commiserates with Dag Heward-Mills
Meet the undefeated MP who has never said a word in parliament
Sacked Nigeria assistant coach reveals why they lost to Ghana
Stephen Appiah makes damning corruption allegations against ex-Juventus Director, Luciano Moggi
JM must change Jane Naana if he wants to win 2024 elections - Ben Ephson
It will be difficult for NDC to win 2024 with Bawumia as NPP flagbearer - Ben Ephson
'I'm glad NDC caucus is seriously studying the Serwaa Broni tapes' - Ablakwa
The 5-minute meeting in Abuja Stadium that decided Ghana's fate in World Cup play-off
Stop blaming Ghana’s economic woes on us – Russia
Related Articles: