Ghana's economy grew by 7% in 2021, Russia-Ukraine war exacerbated our challenges – Akufo-Addo

Akufo Addo 1 610x400.jpeg President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Fri, 16 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that Ghana’s economy was growing at a positive rate until the conflict between Russia and Ukraine plunged the country into turbulence.

According to him, the economy was recovering from the reins of the COVID-19 pandemic and was growing at 7%.

But Akufo-Addo was quick to add that the economy will recover from its problems in due course.

He made the statement when he delivered the keynote address at this year’s Bar Conference of the Ghana Bar Association.

“In recent times, we have been witnessing significant difficulties in the management of the national economy, largely as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy, which has been exacerbated by the effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“We will do so again. In fact, in the last quarter of 2021, the recovery from COVID-19 appeared to be on course, when our economy grew by seven percent (7%), only for the Russian invasion of Ukraine in the first quarter of this year to exacerbate our challenges. We will overcome them,” he said.

The President noted however that, the basic commitment to resolving these challenges, within the framework of due process and democratic institutions, must remain unshaken.

“And, I am confident that, God-willing, we will overcome these challenges,” Akufo-Addo stated.

