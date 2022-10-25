1
Ghana’s economy has not collapsed - Economist

Emmanuel Amoah Darkwah Chartered economist, Emmanuel Amoah Darkwah

Tue, 25 Oct 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Chartered economist, Emmanuel Amoah Darkwah, has disagreed with suggestions that Ghana’s economy has collapsed.

The economist opined that Ghana is facing an economic crisis, but our economy is not collapsed.

Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM, he declared that "Ghana’s economy is not collapsed. We are facing a crisis. The government needs to show leadership.”

He recounted how the government showed leadership during the covid-19 era and has asked the president to do the same as we are faced with the current crisis.

“Ghana was a shining example during the COVID-19 era, so what kind of leadership are they showing in this economic crisis to solve the problem,” Mr. Darkwah asked. Ghana is not the only country dealing with the problem. It is international. However, how do you demonstrate leadership?”

He said we needed the government to show sterling leadership. I would say the economy has collapsed. It is crooked, and we can do something about it. We need to show leadership to solve the problem.

