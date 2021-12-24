Ghana’s economy one of the best in the world - Joe Appiah

President Akufo-Addo has admitted that there is economic hardship in the country currently

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ablekuma North constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Mr. Justice Joe Appiah has opined that Ghana’s economy is one of the best in the world.

According to him, despite the COVID-19 pandemic which brought a lot of hardship to countries including Ghana, the country’s economy was doing better than many other countries.



He was reacting to the President’s comments on the economy at the just ended NPP National Delegates Conference which was held in Kumasi last weekend.



President Akufo-Addo admitted that there is economic hardship in the country currently.

He however blamed the COVID-19 pandemic and its negative impact on a derailed national economy.



Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie, hosted by Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Mr. Justice Joe Appiah said, ”The President and his policies are very good, but it is the covid that brought issues to Ghana. If you look at other countries, Ghana has done very well, people are dying, people's economies are not good but Ghana’s economy is one of the best in the whole world despite the COVID. The government put in place good measures to combat this COVID-19, look at the number of deaths in other countries, some are even on lockdown,” he said.