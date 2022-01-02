Ghana's economy to grow by 7% - Salifu Amoako

Founder of Alive Chapel International, Salifu Amoako

Founder of Alive Chapel International, Salifu Amoako, has projected that the Ghanaian economy will witness a boost this year.



He stated categorically that the local economy will grow by 6 to 7%.



In a video captured by GhanaWeb on Sunday, January 2, 2022, the man of God also noted that several heads of state will pay a visit to Ghana and this, in turn, will help Ghana rake in some money.

He furthered that Ghanaians, on the other hand, will also heave a sigh of relief as the financial burden on them would be less burdened.



"I see it raining in Ghana…the Lord said it is a year of Ghana’s prosperity. I see a light moving on the continent of Africa…it eventually came to settle on Ghana. This year, all nations Presidents, big men shall visit Ghana….and Ghana’s economy this year shall grow. It shall be better than last year," Salifu Amoako asserted.



"It will grow by 6 to 7%. This year, the finances of those who complain about their finances will heave a sigh of relief," he added.



Meanwhile, the government has put in several measures to help the economy recover from the shocks of the global pandemic, coronavirus.