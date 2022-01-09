Ghana’s economy will recover much stronger in 2022 – Akufo-Addo

Sun, 9 Jan 2022 Source: 3news.com
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured that the local economy is recovering from the impact of the coronavirus.
He said it would even recover much stronger this year.
Mr Akufo-Addo expressed optimism of a swift economy recovery due to what he said was the solid economic foundation his administration has built.
“2021 has proven to be tough year not only for us but also everyone on the planet,” he said.
He added “Our economy is recovering and will recover much stronger in 2022-2023, my government has built solid economic foundation.”
“Our economy is recovering and it will recover much stronger in 2022” - @NAkufoAddo pic.twitter.com/iB6d8GDlQX— Ghana Presidency (@GhanaPresidency) January 9, 2022
Source: 3news.com
Related Articles:
- Over politicisation of economic issues affecting Ghana’s development – Nii Kpakpo Addo
- Put Saglemi housing project to use – Kwame Jantuah urges govt
- Run from 'sure banker’ investments with high returns and low risks – SEC CEO warns
- Benchmark Value: We are not negative to growing local industries - GUTA
- Imani boss questions the economic impact of six new regions
- Read all related articles