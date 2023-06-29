Ghana's energy sector is poorly managed by government – Dafeamekpor

Rockson Defeamekpor speaks on the country's energy crisis

Member of Parliament for South Dayi constituency, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has attributed the nation’s current energy crisis to mismanagement on the part of the ruling government.

The legislator explained that, the energy sector crisis is a rippling effect of Ghana’s economic crisis.



According to him, the services of Independent Power Producers (IPP) are costly, and as such demand regular supply of funds, a thing that cannot be promised due to huge government debts.



“Where we are, the government has mismanaged the energy sector and running us into a crisis if we’re not careful. So I’m not surprised that the IPPs are demanding blood.



“They need these payments. If you look at the nature of their operations, the operations are very cost intensive. So they need these monies,” he said this speaking on Accra-based JoyNews.



Rockson Defeamekpor expressed disappointment in the ruling government for failing to build on the progressive economy it inherited from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), as he believes if government had followed the trajectory, the economic progress would have doubled in this present year.

He also refuted claims that the COVID-19 pandemic is to be blamed for the nation’s economic woes. According to him, this claim cannot be substantiated because, during the period, government received huge sums of “free monies” from international bodies.



Meanwhile, the IPPs are threatening to cut power supply to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) over government’s inability to pay an amount of $1.78 billion owed them.



The staggering amount was accumulated between the period of January 2022 and March 2023.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:

















EAN/MA