Ghana's event industry welcome's the new normal at Base Lounge after coronavirus

In Ghana the coronavirus stopped meetings and major events in their tracks. It's an unprecedented time for the industry but with the recent ease of restrictions it will undoubtedly recover.

Base event space is offering the industry a platform for a collective rebound and exploring new ideas to position you best.



A periodic networking experience that brings together all major players of Ghana’s event industry to explore the possibilities of new event concepts as you tour the over an acre event venue.



The event also presents a networking opportunity for event managers and investors to connect with service providers and experts to discover new possibilities of adding value.



As part of the new normal to stay safe from COVID-19 the event organisers have put measures in place to guarantee safety of participants by following all WHO and GHS safety protocols for public gatherings.



Base open house offers a personalized guided tour of the venue to individual participants at your convenience between 11am to 7:00pm each day. Guests will have the opportunity to sample exotic cocktails and taste Canapés from the Base Lounge, located within the event space while networking with other participants and our team.

To participate in this event, industry professionals and stakeholders must register online ( bit.ly/3f2GHkN ) or call 0555890327 for more details before the deadline 8th July, 2020.



Participants will get a free pass to the climax on Saturday 11th July for an exclusive menu tasting event and up to 50% discount on venue booking.



Base event venue provides over an acre of lawn space, suitable for weddings, concerts, parties, and corporate launch. The venue gives event managers the flexibility to creatively engineer a structural design of any kind with outstanding success.



Located in Accra’s premium residential district (Cantonments), Base event venue has other facilities that include the Base Lounge, bar and wifi service.

