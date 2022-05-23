Ghana's exports exceed imports in April 2022, records $1.33 billion

Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen

Gold exports rake in $1.87 billion in April 2022

Ghana records trade surplus in first four months of 2022



Trade surplus 1.9% of GDP



The Bank of Ghana’s Summary of Economic and Financial Data for the first quarter of 2022, has revealed that Ghana’s exports outweighed imports by $1.33 billion resulting in a trade surplus.



This however was higher than the $1.107 billion recorded in the entire 2021, approximately 1.9% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).



The Central Bank’s data suggested that total exports in the 4-months of 2021 were $6.10 billion while total imports were $4.77 billion.

This increase can be attributed to the increase in the price of crude oil on the world market and improved gold production in the country.



Gold dominated the total value of exports, recording $1.87 billion in April 2022, above the estimated $1.80 billion in the first four months of 2021.



This was followed by oil which recorded $1.85 billion in April 2022.



Cocoa exports, on the other hand, saw a decline to $1.11 billion in April 2022, from $1.29 billion in April 2021.









