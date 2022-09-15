0
Ghana’s exports to India stood at US$1.18 billion in 2020

Thu, 15 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Micheal Okyere Baafi, has disclosed that Ghana made a total of US$1.18billion dollars from its exports to India in 2020.

He stated that Ghana’s exports to India have increased by 17.2% in the past 25years.

Speaking during the India-Africa ICT Expo 2022 on September 14, 2022, the Deputy Minister noted that the main constituents of Ghana’s imports to the Asian country are gold, nuts, and crude oil.

He said “It is worthy to mention that for the past 25years, Ghana’s export to India has increased at a rate of 17.2%, while the export of India to Ghana has also increased at a rate of 14.2%.

“In 2020, Ghana exported US$1.18billion worth of goods to India. The main constituents of these exports were gold nuts and crude oil accounting for $853million, $129million, $83million, and $92.8million dollars respectively.”

According to him, the statistics give an indication that the two countries must begin to focus on trade that centres majorly on manufactured products.

“India on the other hand exported mainly packaged medicaments, packaged bags, rice, and other important products to the country. These figures clearly demonstrate the importance of this expo, the conversations between our countries should be elevated to focus on the exchange of more manufactured products,” he added.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
