Ghana’s first Customer Satisfaction Index Report to be outdoored soon – CIMG

Dr Daniel Kasser Tee, President of the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG)

The Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) has disclosed it will outdoor the country’s first Customer Satisfaction Index Report later this month.

The report when released will provide key details on customer satisfaction based on regional ranks and indices as per research.



Making the disclosure at the 31st Annual General Meeting of the institute, its president, Dr Daniel Kasser Tee revealed engagements with key stakeholders have since pledged to ensure swift application of the report.



“As a result of research, sometime last year we announced the launch of the Customer Satisfaction Index which we have started in earnest. We are done with the banking, so sometime in July this year, we’ll be inviting the media as we launch Ghana’s first Customer Satisfaction Index Report.

“We’re also planning to launch the Brand Index before the end of the year. However, we need to do a lot of stakeholder consultations. We’ll be talking to the Local Government Ministry and the Tourism Ministry. These two ministries are key because of the nature of index we want to launch,” he added.



Dr Kasser Tee added that the CIMG is also expected to outdoor the Brand Index project by the end of this year.



He explained that the project will ensure that all regions in the country are ranked based on indices such as peace and beautification among others.