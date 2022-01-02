Ghana’s first commercial hot air balloon services launched

Hot Air Balloons

Commercial hot air balloon services to boost Ghana’s tourism industry - Nia Arthur.

Mask Heights to provide skills and employment to youth



Riding in air balloon is safe - Nia Arthur



Mask Heights has launched the first commercial hot air balloon services in Ghana.



Speaking in an interview with Business24 the Chief Operating Officer of Mask Height, Nia Arthur, said commercial hot air balloon services would boost tourism in Ghana.



He said that air balloons would offer tourists the opportunity to view Ghana’s wonderful land scarp.

“This is another aerial activity similar to paragliding and we hope that people will be excited about the prospect of having a spectacular and breath-taking bird’s-eye view of Ghana’s beautiful and striking landscapes and attractions,” she said.



According to Nia Arthur, although the past few years have been difficult due to the COVID-19 pandemic, her outfit believes that this is the opportune time to offer its services to people in Ghana.



“We acknowledge that the last few years have been very tough and brought the multitude down, but we believe it’s time to lift them up. We are aligned with people who believed in our dream to make this happen and our ultimate driving force is to lift people up,” she said.



Nia Arthur said that in addition to the boost to the tourism industry Mask Heights would provide the youth of Ghana with skills as well as employment.



“We’re dedicated to investing in people and hope to provide direct and indirect jobs to Ghanaians through our operations and partnerships with other industry players.

“We’ll be providing jobs and skilled expertise to Ghanaians whilst contributing to the growth of the industry. Currently, all our crew are trained by experienced pilots from Turkey, where hot air balloon services are highly patronized,” she said.



She indicated that riding in air balloons was totally safe because the balloons would be manned by pilots with flight experience adding that the balloons will be flown only in favourable weather conditions and all flights would be fully insured to include third-party liabilities.



“Safety is our priority in picking our locations; currently, we are working diligently to ensure that we pick the best and safest places for all our passengers. We only fly in the safest weather conditions to ensure the safety of passengers at all times,” she added.