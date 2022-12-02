17
Business

Ghana’s food security situation remains strong – Agric Minister

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto Agric Minister Agric Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto

Fri, 2 Dec 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has said there’s food security in the country due to the policy interventions by the Akufo-Addo-led government.

Speaking at the National Farmers Day event held in the Eastern Regional Capital, Koforidua on Friday, December 2, 2022, the Minister commended the efforts of farmers to consolidate the country’s food security situation.

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto assured of the Akufo-Addo administration’s support for the agriculture sector.

“From my field visits so far my assessment is that the ongoing harvest will be good this year and our food security situation as a nation remains strong. Farmers and fishers whom we celebrate today have built this security by responding very favourably provided by government under the flagship Planting for Food and Jobs programme.

He added: “In the past five years – 2017 to 2021, the government of Nana Akufo-Addo has provided nearly GHC2.5 billion in subsidies on improved seeds and fertilizers alone.”

