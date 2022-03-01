Ghana's forest sector generated almost GH¢1 billion from export in 2021 – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with Lands Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor

Government declares June 10, 2022 as ‘Green Ghana Day’

‘Green Ghana Day’ targets planting 20 million trees



Let’s all support ‘Green Ghana Day’ – Akufo-Addo



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said Ghana’s forest sector almost generated about GH¢1 billion from export in 2021.



According to him, the forests are one of the most important natural resources of our country, as they provide sources of livelihood for many, generating income for the nation.



Speaking at the launch of this year’s Green Ghana Day, President Akufo said forests are also critical to combatting climate change and aid in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

“With just eight years to achieve the Goals we set for ourselves in the Sustainable Development Goals, climate change continues to derail our efforts, by impacting the fundamentals required to the achieve the Goals,” the President observed.



He however bemoaned the wanton depletion of the world’s forests, especially in Africa, where it continues to experience an increase in net forest losses.



He added that a greener future is necessary for the planet’s survival and in accordance with the duty of every citizen under Article 41 (k) of the constitution, to protect and safeguard the environment.



Touching on this year’s edition of the Green Ghana Day, President Akufo-Addo said the government has set a target of planting 20 million trees across the country.



He, therefore, called on citizens and residents in Ghana to join efforts aimed at planting more trees to preserve and protect the environment.

President Akufo-Addo further expressed optimism that stakeholders will contribute in diverse ways to ensure the exercise does not burden the public purse.



Meanwhile, this year’s Green Ghana Day has been slated for June 10, 2022.



The Green Ghana Day was first instituted in 2021 under the auspices of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, as part of an aggressive afforestation and reforestation agenda, to restore the lost forest cover of the country.



The maiden edition of the Green Ghana Day was held on June 11, 2021, where President [Akufo-Addo] led the entire nation to plant over seven million trees, exceeding the target of five million trees.