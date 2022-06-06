0
Menu
Business

Ghana’s gold production declines by 30% - Chamber of Mines

Gold Barsawdas Gold is a key natural resource for Ghana

Mon, 6 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gold is a key export commodity for Ghana

South Africa takes over gold production top spot in Africa

Total production of large and small-scale producers decline from 4m ounces to 2.8m ounces

The Ghana Chamber of Mines has said country's gold production recorded a slump of 30 percent, making it the lowest since 2008.

According to the Chamber, the drop was due to operational-related challenges from the total production by large and small-scale producers which recorded a decline from 4 million ounces in 2020 to 2.8 million ounces in 2021.

The latest slump however means Ghana has lost its top spot position as Africa’s leading gold producer to South Africa.

Newly elected President of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Joshua Mortoti said the output of large-scale miners declined from 2.9 million ounces in 2020 to 2.7 million ounces in 2021, representing a 4 percent drop.

He disclosed that for small miners, the output dropped by 92 percent from 1.2 million ounces in 2020 to 0.1 percent the following year.

“The sub-sector’s output reduction was primarily explained by a broad decline in the output of most mines,” the Chamber’s incoming president, Joshua Mortoti, said.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Prof. Lydia Aziato is the first nurse to attain the position of Vice Chancellor
Mohammed Salisu is ready to play for Black Stars - Kurt Okraku confirms after latest meeting
SUVs, Saloon cars, Briefcases: List of things banned by the AFRC under JJ Rawlings in 1979
No teacher trainee has impregnated 24 students, headmistress, 4 teachers – GES debunks report
How Ken Agyapong went from ‘exiting’ Parliament to entering NPP presidential race
National Security Ministry warns of likely terrorist activity in North East, Upper East regions
The Ghanaian girl who presented a bouquet to Queen Elizabeth II in 1961
Malawi bans South African dancer who performs 'without pants'
I converted to Islam because of my girlfriend - Thomas Partey
'She wants me dead and gone' - Delay breaks down in tears
Related Articles: