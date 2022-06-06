Ghana’s gold production declines by 30% - Chamber of Mines

Gold is a key natural resource for Ghana

Gold is a key export commodity for Ghana

South Africa takes over gold production top spot in Africa



Total production of large and small-scale producers decline from 4m ounces to 2.8m ounces



The Ghana Chamber of Mines has said country's gold production recorded a slump of 30 percent, making it the lowest since 2008.



According to the Chamber, the drop was due to operational-related challenges from the total production by large and small-scale producers which recorded a decline from 4 million ounces in 2020 to 2.8 million ounces in 2021.

The latest slump however means Ghana has lost its top spot position as Africa’s leading gold producer to South Africa.



Newly elected President of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Joshua Mortoti said the output of large-scale miners declined from 2.9 million ounces in 2020 to 2.7 million ounces in 2021, representing a 4 percent drop.



He disclosed that for small miners, the output dropped by 92 percent from 1.2 million ounces in 2020 to 0.1 percent the following year.



“The sub-sector’s output reduction was primarily explained by a broad decline in the output of most mines,” the Chamber’s incoming president, Joshua Mortoti, said.