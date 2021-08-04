Ghana’s gold refinery is 90% complete – Deputy Lands Minister

Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. George Mireku Duker

Ghana will from October this year, export Gold with its own embossment and signature.

This follows the ongoing works on the State Gold Refinery by the government through the Precious Minerals and Marketing Company (PMMC), a project which is 90 percent complete.



A Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. George Mireku Duker disclosed this to journalists when he inspected the facility at the premises of PMMC in Accra today, 3rd August 2021.



The visit was to, among others, familiarize himself and assess the operations of the company.



Hon. Mireku Duker said the world-class Gold Refinery, when completed, will generate enough revenue for the country, boost investor confidence in Ghana’s gold, create jobs, and enhance Ghana’s reputation as Africa’s leading Gold producer.

The government, he said, is committed to transforming PMMC and will work to resolve the many challenges confronting the company especially the legacy debt.



The Acting Managing Director of PMMC, Nana Akwesi Awuah, said the completion of the Gold Refinery would result in increased revenue flow for the company and further put the company in a strong position to undertake other initiatives to drive it forward.



He expressed confidence in the government to turn the fortunes of PMMC. End.