0
Menu
Business

Ghana’s graded and sealed cocoa beans drop by 42% - Report

Cocoa Farmers In Ghana Cocoa is a key export commodity for Ghana

Tue, 15 Feb 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana records 1.4 million metric tonnes of cocoa in 2020/2021

Ivory Coast, Ghana account for almost 60% of world supplies for cocoa beans

Ghana projects to hit 800,000 tonnes of cocoa this season

Ghana’s graded and sealed (G&S) cocoa arrivals at the beginning of this year’s harvest, on October 1, had reached 408,000 tonnes by February 3, 2022, down 42% from the same period of the previous season.

This is according to a report by the international news portal Reuters.

According to the portal, the production of cocoa beans from one of the world's key suppliers had been impacted significantly for the period.

Graded and sealed cocoa is produce that has been quality checked and sealed in bags by COCOBOD and is ready to be shipped.

Cocoa production in Ghana is expected to reach 800,000 tonnes this season, COCOBOD has forecasted.

Meanwhile, Ghana recorded more than 1.4 million metric tonnes of cocoa beans production in the 2020/21 crop season.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles: