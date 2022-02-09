Ghana's inflation moves up to 13.9% for January 2022 – GSS

Ghana's inflation reaches 13.9%

Ghana’s inflation rate for the first month of the year - January has reached 13.9 percent, figures released by the Ghana Statistical Service has shown.



The inflation rate for the period which is described as the highest in six years went up significantly from that of December 2021 which was 12.6 percent.



According to GSS, the increase can be attributed to increasing prices in utilities namely (water, electricity) and transportation while the contribution of housing, water, electricity and gas to overall inflation increased by 4.6 percentage points from 17.5% recorded in December 2021 to 22.1% in January 2022.

“Month-on-month between December 2021 and January 2022 inflation was 2.1%. For the first time in seven months, non-food inflation exceeded food inflation (14.1% versus 13.7% respectively).”



“On the month-on-month basis, non-food inflation also exceeds food inflation this month (January 2022) by 0.2 percentage points (2.2% vs. 2.0%). Housing and Transport (which includes fuel) once again were the two divisions that recorded the highest inflation (28.7% and 17.4% respectively),” the GSS pointed in its highlights of the figures.



On the regional front, Greater Accra has regained its lead in overall inflation with Upper West region recording the highest food inflation.



Meanwhile, the latest development in Ghana’s inflation is likely to pressure the Bank of Ghana to review its policy rate upwards in the coming months.



The current monetary policy rate for the central bank is 14.5 percent as January 2022.