0
Menu
Business

Ghana’s inflation rises to 50.3% in November

Inflation 1 File photo

Wed, 14 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has announced that Ghana's consumer inflation for November this year has hit 50.3%.

The 50.3% is an increase from the 40.4% recorded the previous month - October.

The consumer price index, according to Ghana Statistical Service measures changes in the price of a fixed basket of goods and services purchased by households.

It further said the assumption is that the basket is purchased each month, hence as the price changes each month, the total price of the basket will also change.

In a press release sighted by GhanaWeb, it said, "CPI for November 2022 based on the new series was 156.8 relative to 104.5 for November 2021 using the linked series. Year-on-year inflation rate for November 2022 was 50.3%. This means that in the month of November 2022 the general price level was 50.3% higher than November 2021."

Food inflation shot up to 55.3% whiles non-food inflation also rose from 37.8% to 46.5%.

ESA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
UK MP of Ghanaian parentage declared bankrupt over £1.7m debt
Sammy Gyamfi goes Biblical amid 'fight' with Opare Addo
Pablo ‘thrashes’ Sam George’s social media warning
Leaked audio tape of Asiedu Nketiah reveals NDC went to court without figures
Ato Essien pleads guilty, convicted on his own plea
NDC Polls: I have no choice; I’ll work with whoever delegates elect – Mahama
Bagbin becoming a tyrant, wants to turn parliament into a palace - Muntaka
Court remands Bukom Banku and his son over stabbing
‘I want to be president for only four years, challenge me’ – Ken Agyapong
Sam George slams US Ambassador to Ghana
Related Articles: