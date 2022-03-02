Ghana’s insurance coverage reaches 44.6% - Commissioner of Insurance

Dr. Justice Yaw Ofori , Commissioner of Insurance at the NIC

Commissioner of Insurance at the National Insurance Commission, Dr. Justice Yaw Ofori, has disclosed that the country’s coverage of insurance as of December 31, 2020, stood at 44.6%.



This, according to him, represents nearly 50 percent of the working population in Ghana that have one form of insurance cover or the other.



Speaking at the launch of a training program of Prisons Officers and Recruits on the basic principles of Insurance and Risk Management, Dr Justice Ofori said, “I am delighted to disclose that following these efforts, the number of working Ghanaians who have one form of insurance or the other stands at 44.6% as of the end of year 2020. This is a phenomenal increase of 14.6% over the 2019 figure.”



“The NIC’s objectives and functions per Sections 2 and 3 of the Insurance Act 2021, (Act 1061), include supporting and encouraging financial inclusion, promoting public awareness and undertaking public education on insurance. This launch for Prisons Cadet Officers and Recruits is, therefore, a priority to the Commission,” he added.

Touching further on the training exercise which was in collaboration with the Ghana Prisons Service, the Insurance Commissioner said the exercise will focus on basic principles of insurance, as well as, highlights of various lines of insurance that will inure to the benefit of the Officers.



“The future can only be brighter for the industry that serves as a risk management mechanism for individuals and organisations such as the Ghana Prisons Service. The risk your Officers are exposed to on a daily basis are quite known”.



Dr. Ofori pledged continuous collaboration with the Ghana Prisons Service in order to provide more sensitization on the need for insurance uptake.



Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service, Isaac Kofi Egyir, on his part commended the NIC for its decisive resolve to provide literacy on insurance to Officers of all security agencies in the country, including the Ghana Prisons Service.



“The Ghana Prisons Service appreciates the commitment of the Commissioner of Insurance, to educate officers on the essence of insurance. We as a Service look forward to enjoying more avenues of collaboration that will make our Officers more knowledgeable about insurance and to put them in a better position to benefit from the various types of insurance”, he noted.



He further stated that: “We agree that an informed appreciation of insurance will help, to a large extent, every Prison Officer to mitigate the effects of some of the life mishaps. Working with such information, we believe, will benefit not only Officers but their families and the people they supervise”.

Meanwhile, Director of the Ghana Insurance College, Richard Okyere in his remarks said the College has so far trained over 400 chartered insurers.



The move, he stated has created employment in the insurance industry for many young people.



The NIC is the supervisory and regulatory body of the Ghanaian insurance industry.



It has for a period championed the training of key categories of personnel as part of the Commission’s mandate in creating awareness on the needs and benefits of insurance.



The launch of the training forms part of the Commission’s structured campaign to create insurance awareness and is an ongoing campaign across all other Security Agencies and allied bodies.