Ghana's mobile phone penetration 133 percent as voice subscriptions hit 41.4m

The total penetration rate for the month under review was 133.14%

The latest report of the National Communication Authority (NCA) on voice and data trends in the telecommunication industry as of the end of March 2021 with an estimated country population of 31,108,574, has revealed that the total number of mobile voice subscriptions was 41,418,710 for the month under review.

This represents a percentage increase of 0.82% from the February 2021 figure of 41,083,073.



The total penetration rate for the month under review was 133.14%.



MTN’s voice subscriptions for the period was 23,392,300 representing a percentage increase of 0.68% from February 2021’s figure of 23,235,141.



MTN’s market share for March was 56.48%.



Vodafone’s mobile voice subscriptions increased from 8,789,835 as of the end of February 2021 to 8,917,137 as of the end of March 2021.



This represents a percentage increase of 1.45%.

Vodafone’s market share for March 2021 was 21.53%.



AirtelTigo’s voice subscriptions increased from 8,291,501 as of the end of February 2021 to 8,324,512 as of the end of March 2021 indicating a percentage increase of 0.40%.



Their market share for the month under review was 20.10% as compared to 20.18% in February 2021.



Voice subscription for Glo increased from 766,596 as of the end of February 2021 to 784,761 as of the end of March 2021.



With a percentage increase of 2.37%, their total market share for the month under review was 1.89%.