Ghana’s new minimum wage is GH¢14.88

File photo of Ghana cedis notes

Thu, 17 Nov 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The National Tripartite Committee (NTC) has increased the minimum wage to GH¢ 14.88.

This follows the conclusion of negotiations on the determination of the 2023 National Daily Minimum Wage (NDMW) at its meeting held on Wednesday, 16th November, 2022 in Accra.

The determination was based on Section 113 (1) (a) of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651).

At the end of the meeting, it was concluded that for the year 2023, the minimum wage would be pegged at GH¢14.88, an increase in the NDMW by 10% over the 2022 NDMW.

A press statement announcing the new rates said the current economic crisis strongly influenced the percentage increment in the national daily minimum wage rate among others.

“In determining the 2023 NDMW, the NTC took into account the current economic challenges, cost of living, sustainability of businesses and desirability of attaining higher level of employment, as well as the need for rapid restoration of macroeconomic stability.”

The effective date for implementing the 2023 NDMW is 1st January 2023.

