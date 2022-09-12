Ghana’s public purse cannot be found under Akufo-Addo’s watch – John Mahama

Former president, John Dramani Mahama

Former president, John Dramani Mahama, has questioned President Akufo-Addo’s resolve in protecting the public purse to sustain the economy.

During his inauguration in 2017, President Akufo-Addo in his speech promised to ensure that the country’s public purse would be given the utmost protection and effective utilization.



But John Mahama believes the country’s resources have rather depleted under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Speaking at a gathering of chiefs and people in the Volta Region, the former president said, “this government, the NPP government has completely lost control of the fight against corruption. President Akufo-Addo in his inaugural address promised to protect the public purse."



He continued, "Today even, that public purse cannot be found. The revelations in the Auditor-General’s report for 2021 is simply a microcosm of the real extent of the seeming institutionalisation of corruption under this administration.”



He further chastised the Akufo-Addo administration for superintending over corruption in the highest order without probable solutions to tackle the menace.



John Mahama however reiterated that the next National Democratic Congress government will work with a lean but effective government in order to cut down expenditure and save resources.

“As I said recently, I want to assure all Ghanaians that the next NDC administration, as I’ve recently said will revisit the matter of article 71 emoluments, especially the issue of ex-gratia payments and the size of government to cut down on expenditure as a way of protecting our scarce resources”, John Mahama hinted.



Meanwhile, the 2021 report published by the Auditor General has revealed that an amount of GH¢17.4 billion in financial irregularities were flagged due to a number of corrupt practices and financial malfeasance in the public sector.



MA/ESA



