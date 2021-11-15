Ghana’s topmost CEOs to attend business cocktail for CEOs

Ernest De-Graft Egyir, Founder and CEO of the Ghana CEO Network

Source: Terry Mante, Contributor

The Ghana CEO Network has announced that the 7th CEO Network Business Cocktail will be held on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Number One Oxford Street in Accra.

Addressing the press at a media launch, Founder and CEO of the Ghana CEO Network, Ernest De-Graft Egyir explained that, “the Ghana CEO Network Business Cocktail is a unique top-tier social event for high impact CEO peer networking, sharing of ideas and experience and exploring business opportunities and partnerships.”



The invitation-only event provides the platform for CEOs, entrepreneurs, investors, ambassadors and decision-makers from recognized companies across industries to build goodwill among one another.



Although the format of the event is casual and relaxed, it maintains a professional tone. Mr. Egyir considers it as an “opportune time for CEOs to break out of their shell and maximize their professional goals.”



Mr. Egyir further revealed that Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare will be the guest of honor and keynote speaker. The IGP is expected to speak on the theme, “Police leadership challenges in a changing world: Impact on business confidence in Ghana.”



Also speaking at the launch, the Managing Director of Universal Motors Subhi Accad observed that more discipline is needed on the roads to address traffic bottlenecks on the streets of Ghana’s major cities. Mr. Accad, whose company has the franchise to import and assemble VW vehicles in Ghana noted that congestion on the roads is not the result of too many vehicles; rather it was due to many instances of indiscipline. Accad, who is a member of the Ghana CEO Network was confident that the attendance of the IGP at the Business Cocktail will usher new era of cooperation with the police to enforce discipline and make the roads friendly for all.



Nana Kwame Bediako, Chairman of Kwarleyz Group, expressed his support for the vision of the Ghana CEO Network to create a platform that offers value for the nation’s topmost business leaders. He revealed that the values of the Network align with his own values of inspiring business and economic growth in Africa through industrialization and digitization.

The 7th CEO Business Cocktail is powered by the CEO Network in partnership with Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Equatorial Coca Cola Company, Universal Motors, Joy Business, and Santol Energy. Kwarleyz Group, owners and operators of the Number One Oxford Street are the platinum sponsors of the event.



About the Ghana CEO Network



Founded in 2016, the Ghana CEO Network creates the most effective business networking platform for CEOs, and entrepreneurs to share experiences, gain knowledge, explore opportunities and build resilient businesses. It is an exclusive corporate membership-based business organization with members from various industries across Ghana.



Ghana CEO Network membership is designed for executives with the following designations: CEOs, C-Level Executives, Chairmen, Presidents, Directors, Managing Directors, General Managers, Senior Executives, Ministers, Governors, Executive Chairs, Board Chairs, Directors-Generals, Investors, Entrepreneurs, Ambassadors and High Commissioners.



With industry-leading cutting-edge content, dynamic events, and an influential community of topmost CEOs, the Ghana CEO Network delivers a powerful platform and resource to connect, inform, and inspire the CEOs shaping the future of business.