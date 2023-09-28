Ghana’s total exports decline by 9% - Report

File photo

A report filed by Daily Guide has indicated that Ghana's exports declined by 9 percentage points.

It said the total exports recorded in August this year - US$10.76 billion - was lower than what was recorded in August 2022 - US$ 11.81 billion.



This led to a decline in total exports of about US$ 1 billion.



Meanwhile, gold remained the country's lead exporter with a hike in revenue of US$ 4.67 billion.



The exportation of cocoa, on the other hand, witnessed a sharp decline from US$ 1.61 billion to US$ 1.60 billion.



Oil exports also dropped significantly from US$ 3.82 billion to US$ 2.65 billion.

"In terms of the contribution of the trade surplus to Gross Domestic Product (GDP), it was however an improvement. The trade balance to GDP was 2.6 percent; higher than 2.1 percent in 2022," Daily Guide reported.



Also, both oil and non-oil imports fell.



SA/NOQ



