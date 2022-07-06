1
Ghana's underemployment rate nearly 50% - World Bank

World Bank Ghana is facing unemployment and underemployment challenges

Wed, 6 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s educational system is not producing the needed skills, World Bank

The country’s underemployment rate keeps growing

Many people lost their jobs during the Covid-19 pandemic

The World Bank says Ghana’s youth underemployment rate is reaching 50%, a percent that is higher than her peers in Sub-Saharan Africa.

According to the World Bank, a report shows that the country’s education system is not producing the necessary skills needed by the economy. This is a realization of the kind of education the youth get and the weak link between education and the production sectors.

“Ghana’s labour force is characterized by falling participation rates and low levels of educational attainment," it said.

The report also said Ghana’s economy provides insufficient quality job opportunities for workers with low skills.

It further stated that self-employment and underemployment are huge problems facing the country since the country’s youth who venture into entrepreneurship encounter additional constraints.

The report also added that the COVID-19 pandemic had adverse effects on the unemployment rate leading to a decline in household incomes within that period as many people were locked up in their homes and were unable to work.

According to the Association of Ghana Industries, 42,000 people lost their jobs in the first two months when the pandemic struck in Ghana.

